KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 5,690 DN 40
LGInt 14,500 DN 100
SBC 14,450 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 8,790 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 91,900 DN 300
KCC 233,500 0
AmoreG 85,700 UP 4,900
HyundaiMtr 115,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,430 UP 80
Hyundai M&F INS 25,600 UP 250
TONGYANG 1,355 UP 30
Donga Socio Holdings 100,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 94,000 DN 300
Youngpoong 658,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,700 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 237,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,500 UP 750
Kogas 36,600 UP 50
Hanwha 23,650 UP 150
DB HiTek 28,000 0
CJ 91,100 UP 800
JWPHARMA 28,950 UP 150
HankookShellOil 320,500 0
BukwangPharm 13,050 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,700 DN 150
TaekwangInd 1,048,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,360 DN 10
KAL 26,850 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,210 UP 130
LG Corp. 72,500 UP 1,000
SsangyongMtr 2,005 0
BoryungPharm 15,800 DN 100
L&L 13,850 DN 100
NamyangDairy 436,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 42,050 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,500 DN 150
Shinsegae 305,000 UP 15,000
Nongshim 230,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 36,000 0
Hyosung 76,400 UP 700
(MORE)
-
1
