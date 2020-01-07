KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 36,750 UP 100
AK Holdings 35,300 UP 700
Binggrae 57,200 0
GCH Corp 21,650 UP 550
LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL246500 UP20000
Daesang 22,050 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,630 UP 10
ORION Holdings 17,350 UP 150
KISWire 20,300 0
LotteFood 406,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 DN 100
POSCO 232,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 84,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,700 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,050 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 49,750 DN 450
SLCORP 17,300 DN 50
Yuhan 230,500 UP 4,000
SamsungElec 55,800 UP 300
NHIS 12,200 UP 50
SK Discovery 26,750 UP 450
LS 45,050 DN 150
GC Corp 127,500 0
GS E&C 29,250 DN 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 231,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 107,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,420 UP 20
SKC 52,200 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,900 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 42,750 UP 650
HITEJINRO 28,450 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 147,000 0
DOOSAN 66,300 DN 300
DaelimInd 85,200 UP 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 UP50
KiaMtr 42,050 UP 150
GS Retail 39,650 UP 850
