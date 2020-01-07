KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 540,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 22,000 UP 150
DaeduckElec 10,250 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 3,585 DN 50
HtlShilla 99,400 UP 4,500
Hanmi Science 37,300 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 128,000 UP 500
Hanssem 73,800 UP 4,700
KSOE 127,500 0
Hanwha Chem 19,250 UP 650
OCI 61,600 UP 1,100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,900 UP 1,700
KorZinc 428,000 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,170 0
SYC 49,400 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 44,100 0
IS DONGSEO 31,250 DN 100
S-Oil 91,900 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 141,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 210,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 46,250 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 77,500 UP 2,900
Mobis 252,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,650 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 UP 50
S-1 91,500 UP 700
Hanchem 107,500 UP 1,500
DWS 28,200 UP 50
UNID 46,500 UP 1,350
KEPCO 27,400 DN 200
SamsungSecu 37,800 UP 300
SKTelecom 233,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 42,650 UP 250
HyundaiElev 65,500 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,700 UP 2,100
Hanon Systems 10,750 UP 50
SK 257,000 UP 6,000
DAEKYO 6,040 UP 30
GKL 20,000 UP 950
Handsome 31,850 UP 550
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
5
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
1
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
2
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for 'impregnable' military power against threats
-
4
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea