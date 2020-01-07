Ottogi 540,000 UP 2,000

IlyangPharm 22,000 UP 150

DaeduckElec 10,250 UP 200

MERITZ SECU 3,585 DN 50

HtlShilla 99,400 UP 4,500

Hanmi Science 37,300 UP 500

SamsungElecMech 128,000 UP 500

Hanssem 73,800 UP 4,700

KSOE 127,500 0

Hanwha Chem 19,250 UP 650

OCI 61,600 UP 1,100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,900 UP 1,700

KorZinc 428,000 UP 6,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,170 0

SYC 49,400 UP 100

HyundaiMipoDock 44,100 0

IS DONGSEO 31,250 DN 100

S-Oil 91,900 DN 1,500

LG Innotek 141,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 210,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 46,250 DN 500

KumhoPetrochem 77,500 UP 2,900

Mobis 252,500 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,650 DN 500

HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 UP 50

S-1 91,500 UP 700

Hanchem 107,500 UP 1,500

DWS 28,200 UP 50

UNID 46,500 UP 1,350

KEPCO 27,400 DN 200

SamsungSecu 37,800 UP 300

SKTelecom 233,000 UP 1,500

S&T MOTIV 42,650 UP 250

HyundaiElev 65,500 UP 400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,700 UP 2,100

Hanon Systems 10,750 UP 50

SK 257,000 UP 6,000

DAEKYO 6,040 UP 30

GKL 20,000 UP 950

Handsome 31,850 UP 550

(MORE)