KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 91,800 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 132,000 UP 3,500
IBK 11,400 UP 50
KorElecTerm 42,650 DN 200
NamhaeChem 8,050 DN 40
DONGSUH 16,350 0
BGF 5,500 UP 130
SamsungEng 19,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,410 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 37,750 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 22,050 DN 300
KT 26,550 UP 150
LG Uplus 13,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 UP 100
KT&G 93,000 UP 300
DHICO 5,530 DN 20
LG Display 16,350 UP 350
Kangwonland 29,150 UP 200
NAVER 187,000 UP 6,500
Kakao 160,000 UP 5,500
NCsoft 594,000 UP 15,000
DSME 26,800 UP 200
DSINFRA 5,270 DN 40
DWEC 4,425 DN 75
Donga ST 111,500 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 234,000 UP 500
DongwonF&B 220,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 38,100 UP 200
LGH&H 1,343,000 UP 94,000
LGCHEM 311,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 19,250 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,100 UP 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 70,300 UP 400
Celltrion 178,000 UP 5,000
Huchems 20,050 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,000 UP 2,000
