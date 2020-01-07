WJ COWAY 91,800 UP 1,400

LOTTE SHOPPING 132,000 UP 3,500

IBK 11,400 UP 50

KorElecTerm 42,650 DN 200

NamhaeChem 8,050 DN 40

DONGSUH 16,350 0

BGF 5,500 UP 130

SamsungEng 19,200 UP 400

SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 2,000

PanOcean 4,410 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 37,750 UP 600

CheilWorldwide 22,050 DN 300

KT 26,550 UP 150

LG Uplus 13,800 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 UP 100

KT&G 93,000 UP 300

DHICO 5,530 DN 20

LG Display 16,350 UP 350

Kangwonland 29,150 UP 200

NAVER 187,000 UP 6,500

Kakao 160,000 UP 5,500

NCsoft 594,000 UP 15,000

DSME 26,800 UP 200

DSINFRA 5,270 DN 40

DWEC 4,425 DN 75

Donga ST 111,500 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 DN 550

CJ CheilJedang 234,000 UP 500

DongwonF&B 220,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 38,100 UP 200

LGH&H 1,343,000 UP 94,000

LGCHEM 311,000 UP 4,000

KEPCO E&C 19,250 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,100 UP 800

HALLA HOLDINGS 46,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 70,300 UP 400

Celltrion 178,000 UP 5,000

Huchems 20,050 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 134,000 UP 2,000

(MORE)