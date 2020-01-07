KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,900 UP 4,900
KIH 70,200 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 30,100 UP 600
GS 50,500 UP 400
CJ CGV 33,500 UP 600
HYUNDAILIVART 13,550 UP 550
LIG Nex1 32,850 DN 750
FILA KOREA 52,400 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 138,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,550 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,210 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 222,500 UP 15,500
LF 17,400 DN 100
FOOSUNG 8,080 UP 110
JW HOLDINGS 6,190 UP 10
SK Innovation 144,500 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 23,250 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 47,000 UP 400
Hansae 17,300 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 55,900 UP 1,300
Youngone Corp 32,750 UP 400
KOLON IND 47,950 UP 550
HanmiPharm 292,000 UP 2,000
emart 121,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY315 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 48,100 UP 2,500
CUCKOO 103,000 UP 500
COSMAX 82,500 UP 3,900
MANDO 33,300 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 419,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 68,700 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 33,750 UP 200
Netmarble 89,100 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S325500 UP2000
ORION 107,000 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 169,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 65,800 DN 600
HDC-OP 24,400 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,200 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 50
