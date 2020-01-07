HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,900 UP 4,900

KIH 70,200 UP 700

LOTTE Himart 30,100 UP 600

GS 50,500 UP 400

CJ CGV 33,500 UP 600

HYUNDAILIVART 13,550 UP 550

LIG Nex1 32,850 DN 750

FILA KOREA 52,400 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 138,500 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,550 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,210 DN 30

AMOREPACIFIC 222,500 UP 15,500

LF 17,400 DN 100

FOOSUNG 8,080 UP 110

JW HOLDINGS 6,190 UP 10

SK Innovation 144,500 DN 3,500

POONGSAN 23,250 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 47,000 UP 400

Hansae 17,300 UP 350

LG HAUSYS 55,900 UP 1,300

Youngone Corp 32,750 UP 400

KOLON IND 47,950 UP 550

HanmiPharm 292,000 UP 2,000

emart 121,000 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY315 00 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 48,100 UP 2,500

CUCKOO 103,000 UP 500

COSMAX 82,500 UP 3,900

MANDO 33,300 UP 350

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 419,000 UP 7,000

INNOCEAN 68,700 UP 800

Doosan Bobcat 33,750 UP 200

Netmarble 89,100 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S325500 UP2000

ORION 107,000 UP 2,000

BGF Retail 169,500 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 65,800 DN 600

HDC-OP 24,400 0

HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,200 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 50

(END)