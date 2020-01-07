K League's all-time scoring leader back for 23rd season
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lee Dong-gook, the lifetime scoring leader in South Korean professional football whose career has now spanned four decades, will return to the pitch in 2020.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of the K League 1 announced on Tuesday they've re-signed Lee, their captain, for his 12th season with the club and his 23rd professional season overall. Financial details were not disclosed.
The ageless wonder, who will turn 41 in April, made his K League debut with Pohang Steelers in 1998. He had stints in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen and the Premier League with Middlesbrough, before returning to South Korea for good in 2008 with Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma (currently Seongnam FC). He joined Jeonbuk in 2009, and has won seven K League 1 championships, including the last three, and one Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League title in 2016 with them.
The four-time K League 1 MVP is also the league's all-time goal leader with 223 and counting. He had nine goals in 33 matches in 2019, which ended a 10-season streak of goals in double figures.
"I've entered every season looking to challenge myself, and I am glad to have another opportunity," Lee said in a statement released by Jeonbuk. "I'll dedicate myself to helping Jeonbuk take the championship again this year."
In another transaction on Tuesday, Jeonbuk gave their defender Lee Yong a four-year extension. The 33-year-old will be entering his fourth season with Jeonbuk.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
5
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
1
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
2
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for 'impregnable' military power against threats
-
4
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea