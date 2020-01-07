K League's all-time scoring leader back for 23rd season

The ageless wonder, who will turn 41 in April, made his K League debut with Pohang Steelers in 1998. He had stints in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen and the Premier League with Middlesbrough, before returning to South Korea for good in 2008 with Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma (currently Seongnam FC). He joined Jeonbuk in 2009, and has won seven K League 1 championships, including the last three, and one Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League title in 2016 with them.