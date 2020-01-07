S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 7, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 January 07, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.312 1.295 +1.7
3-year TB 1.331 1.277 +5.4
10-year TB 1.613 1.541 +7.2
2-year MSB 1.344 1.297 +4.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.911 1.861 +5.0
91-day CD None None None
(END)
