Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea has moved a Patriot missile unit from a southeastern region to central Seoul, sources said Tuesday, as part of efforts to better defend key facilities from potential threats from North Korea.
The Air Force unit, which previously was stationed in North Gyeongsang Province, was relocated to a former military installation at Mount Bukak behind the presidential office compound earlier this month, according to the sources.
----------------
FM meets new top Japanese envoy amid soured ties
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with new Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koji Tomita on Tuesday as South Korea and Japan seek to mend ties badly frayed over wartime history and trade.
Tomita's courtesy call on Kang marked the first time the two have met since the veteran Japanese diplomat, known for his past service in Korea, arrived in Seoul early last month to replace predecessor Yasumasa Nagamine.
----------------
Ministry says no decision yet on whether to send S. Korean troops to Hormuz Strait
SEOUL -- South Korea has made no decision yet on whether to send its troops to help safeguard the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday, amid rising tensions in the Middle East from the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general last week.
Friday's fatal drone strike on Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, has raised expectations that Washington will step up calls for its allies to contribute to maritime security operations in the waterway that hosts key shipping lanes for more than 70 percent of South Korea's oil imports.
----------------
Record high January daily lows reported in southern regions
SEOUL -- Residents and visitors to Jeju Island witnessed the warmest January weather on Tuesday, with the daily low on the southern resort island rising to an all-time high of 18.5 C, a weather agency said.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), some regions on the nation's southern coast also reported their highest daily low temperatures for January amid an extended spell of unseasonably warm weather gripping the Korean Peninsula.
----------------
Foreigners subject to tightened mortgage rules: regulator
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday that foreigners are also subject to tightened mortgage rules in a move to plug any possible loopholes in its efforts to stabilize home prices.
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said the tightened mortgage rules are being applied to both South Koreans and foreigners.
----------------
(LEAD) Major firms' operating profit estimated to have almost halved last year
SEOUL -- Major listed firms are estimated to have seen their earnings nearly halve last year in the face of uncertainties stemming from the Sino-American trade row, a market tracker said Tuesday.
According to data compiled by Yonhap Infomax, a financial information provider, the combined operating profit of the 51 companies, which are also part of the KOSPI 200 Index, is estimated to have fallen by 44.59 percent to 69 trillion won (US$59.2 billion) in 2019 compared with the previous year's 124.5 trillion won.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on eased Mideast concerns, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed sharply higher as investors set out for bargains amid eased uncertainties over oil prices prompted by tensions in the Middle East. The Korean won jumped against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 20.47 points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 2,175.54. Trading volume was moderate at 559 million shares worth 5.08 trillion won (US$4.35 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 512 to 316.
----------------
(CES 2020) LG Display to supply foldable OLED screens this year: CEO
LAS VEGAS -- LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, will supply foldable OLED displays this year, the company's CEO said Monday.
Jeong Ho-young said a mini laptop with LG Display's foldable screen will be available in the market this year. The prototype of a 13.3-inch foldable OLED screen, which is reportedly for Chinese tech giant Lenovo, was on display at the company's booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
----------------
(LEAD) (CES 2020) Samsung unveils new tech vision highlighting human-centered solutions
LAS VEGAS -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday unveiled its new vision highlighting human-centered solutions as the South Korean titan introduced its latest achievements in future technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and internet of things (IoT) ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) here.
Kim Hyun-suk, president and CEO of Samsung's Consumer Electronics division, unveiled what he calls the "Age of Experience" at the company's pre-show keynote in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
5
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
1
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
2
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for 'impregnable' military power against threats
-
4
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea