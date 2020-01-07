Seoul officials discuss ways to minimize economic fallout from U.S.-Iran conflict
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry held an interagency meeting Tuesday to discuss ways to minimize any negative impact from rising tensions between the United States and Iran on South Korean firms trading with the Islamic republic.
Yun Kang-hyeon, the deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, presided over the meeting which also involved officials from the industry and economy ministries, and the Financial Services Commission.
The officials decided to continuously pursue the resumption of trade in humanitarian products with Iran through won-based accounts at Korean banks and help South Korean firms retrieve outstanding contract money from their Iranian clients.
"The participating officials decided to offer active support to minimize any damage to our businesses and ensure they can carry out their business activities stably," the ministry said in a press release.
Last week's U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general has raised fears of war between Washington and Tehran, and of adverse impact on trade ties between South Korea, a core ally of the U.S., and Iran.
The government plans to continue interagency consultations to support Korean businesses, the ministry added.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
5
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
1
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
2
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for 'impregnable' military power against threats
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul