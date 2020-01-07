S. Korea co-chairs NATO-run fund for Afghanistan security forces
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has become a co-chair of the board of a NATO-run international fund to help bolster Afghan security forces, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea started its one-year term on Monday on the board of the Afghan National Army Trust Fund, according to the ministry. The board monitors and reviews the fund's cost effectiveness, financial integrity and accountability.
A co-chair convenes an annual plenary session of the board in the second quarter, together with the secretary general of the NATO, as well as other meetings in Afghanistan with a local representative, it said.
The last plenary meeting took place in June.
"Through this role as the co-chair of the board, we expect to engage more actively in international efforts to support Afghanistan and boost cooperation with NATO as well," the ministry said in a release.
(END)
