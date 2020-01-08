Pompeo: U.S. remains hopeful N. Korea will denuclearize
All Headlines 00:25 January 08, 2020
WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains hopeful North Korea will dismantle its nuclear weapons program as promised by its leader Kim Jong-un, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.
Pompeo made the remark during a press briefing at the State Department as tensions persist over North Korea's threat to showcase a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.
