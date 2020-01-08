(CES 2020) Samsung's 5G-based telematics system to be installed in BMW EV

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., said Tuesday it will supply a 5G-based telematics system to German auto giant BMW as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the automotive electronics market.

Samsung said its 5G-ready telematics control unit (TCU), co-developed by the company's wholly owned subsidiary Harman, will be installed in BMW's iNEXT electric vehicle, scheduled to be mass-produced from 2021.

It will be the first time a 5G-based TCU will be applied to a real vehicle, according to the company.

Samsung will showcase its 5G-based TCU at the Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which kicked off its four-day journey on Tuesday.

TCU is an essential item in connected-car services, allowing drivers to get real-time information related to their vehicles.

Samsung says its TCU, powered by 5G, will have low latency communications and can provide advanced vehicle-to-vehicle (V2X) safety systems.

Collaborating with South Korea's No. 1 mobile carrier, SK Telecom Co., Samsung is currently testing its 5G-ready TCU system on buses and taxis in Seoul in a demonstration project.

At CES 2020, Samsung said it will also exhibit its upgraded digital cockpit for future cars, also co-developed by Harman.

Samsung first introduced its digital cockpit at the world's largest tech expo two years ago.

Its latest 5G-powered digital cockpit will deliver tailored infotainment to passengers, according to Samsung, with the company's digital assistant Bixby also providing better in-car services.

The 2020 version of Samsung's digital cockpit will also come up with upgraded safety features.

