Trump reaffirms commitment to N. Korea's denuclearization
WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to achieving North Korea's denuclearization in a letter to South Korea's new ambassador to Washington, the South Korean Embassy here said Tuesday.
Trump wrote a note Monday in response to Amb. Lee Soo-hyuck's letter accompanying his credentials, the embassy said in a press release. Lee presented his credentials to the U.S. president the same day.
"President Trump said Amb. Lee's appointment demonstrates the resilience of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and takes on significance in various ways," the embassy said.
Trump hailed the alliance as a "linchpin" of regional peace and security, it said, and noted the development of the bilateral relationship into a global partnership.
"Moreover, he reaffirmed the commitment of South Korea and the U.S. to achieve the joint goal of North Korea's final, fully verified denuclearization, and expressed hope that South Korea-U.S. economic cooperation relations will deepen with the implementation of the 2019 revised free trade agreement," the embassy said.
Lee took over as ambassador in October.
He asked Trump during the credentialing ceremony to continue to show leadership on the North Korean nuclear issue and the president said in response that he would do so, the embassy said in an earlier press release.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo says he hopes N. Korea chooses peace over war
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
3
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
4
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
1
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
2
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea