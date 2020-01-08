Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for concerted efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon: Improved inter-Korean relations can play role in strained U.S.-N.K. talks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon urges inter-Korean efforts for Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit (Donga llbo)
-- Moon calls for inter-Korean efforts for Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon again broaches Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit issue (Segye Times)
-- Moon focuses on efforts for Kim Jong-un's visit, not on denuclearization (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Government's nuclear energy-free policy puts operation of the Wolseong-1, 2, 3 reactors at risk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pres. Moon again suggests Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit (Hankyoreh)
-- Population of Seoul metropolitan area outnumbers that of other regions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to stabilize home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor will commercialize vertical takeoff and landing aircraft by 2028: CEO (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor unwraps its future city (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon pledges continued reform drive, better ties with neighbors (Korea Herald)
-- Moon pushes for dialogue with N. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo says he hopes N. Korea chooses peace over war
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
3
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
4
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
1
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
2
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea