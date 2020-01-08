Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:05 January 08, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for concerted efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon: Improved inter-Korean relations can play role in strained U.S.-N.K. talks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon urges inter-Korean efforts for Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit (Donga llbo)
-- Moon calls for inter-Korean efforts for Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon again broaches Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit issue (Segye Times)
-- Moon focuses on efforts for Kim Jong-un's visit, not on denuclearization (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Government's nuclear energy-free policy puts operation of the Wolseong-1, 2, 3 reactors at risk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pres. Moon again suggests Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit (Hankyoreh)
-- Population of Seoul metropolitan area outnumbers that of other regions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to stabilize home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor will commercialize vertical takeoff and landing aircraft by 2028: CEO (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor unwraps its future city (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon pledges continued reform drive, better ties with neighbors (Korea Herald)
-- Moon pushes for dialogue with N. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)

