(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 8)

More than anyone else, Moon has been waiting for a deal between Pyongyang and Washington with patience, and the right time to put his ideas about promoting inter-Korean peace into action. And it was only considered possible if a deal was done, and the U.S. eased or removed sanctions on the North accordingly. But with talks between the North and the U.S. on the brink of collapse, he may choose to move more independently from Washington to revitalize exchanges with Pyongyang.