Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Jan. 8

All Headlines 07:58 January 08, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Appeals court to rule on former President Lee Myung-bak for bribery and embezzlement

-- N.K. leader's birthday

-- 2nd day of confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee

Economy & Finance

-- Earnings guidance from Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics

-- Economy-related ministers discuss stimulus measures
