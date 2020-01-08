(CES 2020) LG Electronics to establish JV with Swiss firm for automotive solutions
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean electronics firm, announced Tuesday it will establish a joint venture with Swiss-based software firm Luxoft Holding Inc. to develop upgraded automotive solutions.
Under the deal, the two sides agreed to set up the JV in Santa Clara, California, in the first half of the year, which will develop digital cockpits based on LG's webOS Auto platform, rear-seat entertainment system and other mobility services.
The deal was signed in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest tech expo.
LG said the JV will reinforce its webOS Auto ecosystem in the industry. WebOS Auto is a Linux-based automotive infotainment platform specially designed to provide solutions for connected cars.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
3
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
2
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
-
5
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz