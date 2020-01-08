Samsung Electronics Q4 operating earnings down 34.3 pct. to 7.1 tln won
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday estimated its fourth-quarter operating profit at 7.1 trillion won (US$ 6.1 billion), down 34.3 percent from a year earlier.
Sales decreased 0.5 percent to 59 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 1.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
