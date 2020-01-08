S. Korea strives to revive petrochemical sector
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will spare no efforts to revitalize the country's petrochemical industry facing a prolonged slump amid growing protectionism and competition.
The country's exports of petrochemical products surrendered 14.8 percent in 2019 from a year earlier to US$42.5 billion, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Outbound shipments of petroleum goods also sank 12.3 percent over the cited period to $40 billion. The two segments each represented the fourth and fifth-largest export products for Asia's No. 4 economy.
"South Korea's petrochemical industry faced difficulties amid the trade dispute between the United States and China, along with the increasing supply around the globe," Vice Industry Minister Cheong Seung-il said during a meeting with business officials from petrochemical firms.
The ministry said it will work closely with local firms to revamp related policies and pave the way for a full-fledged recovery of the area.
South Korea's overall exports in 2019, meanwhile, plummeted 10.3 percent on-year due mainly to a slump in the chipmaking industry.
The country's exports are expected to grow 3 percent this year, but there are still many headwinds, including growing tensions in the Middle East, rising oil prices and the still lingering woes over the Sino-American trade war.
Tensions have been sharply rising since last week's killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, arguably Iran's most powerful commander, in a U.S. air strike. The Middle East accounted for 70 percent of South Korea's imports of crude over the January-November period of 2019. That of liquefied natural gas (LNG) was estimated at 38 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
3
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
2
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
-
5
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz