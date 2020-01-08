Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

January 08, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/03 Sleet 20

Incheon 03/03 Sleet 20

Suwon 05/04 Sleet 20

Cheongju 05/04 Sleet 30

Daejeon 06/04 Rain 30

Chuncheon 07/05 Sleet 30

Gangneung 08/06 Rain 70

Jeonju 06/04 Rain 30

Gwangju 06/04 Rain 30

Jeju 09/08 Rain 20

Daegu 09/06 Cloudy 30

Busan 11/08 Sunny 20
