Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:24 January 08, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/03 Sleet 20
Incheon 03/03 Sleet 20
Suwon 05/04 Sleet 20
Cheongju 05/04 Sleet 30
Daejeon 06/04 Rain 30
Chuncheon 07/05 Sleet 30
Gangneung 08/06 Rain 70
Jeonju 06/04 Rain 30
Gwangju 06/04 Rain 30
Jeju 09/08 Rain 20
Daegu 09/06 Cloudy 30
Busan 11/08 Sunny 20
