S. Korea resumes exports of persimmons to Vietnam
SEJONG, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it has resumed exports of persimmons to Vietnam after the two countries reached an agreement on terms over quarantine conditions.
Exports of persimmons to Vietnam have been stalled since 2015 when Vietnam adopted a new quarantine regulation that called for tougher examinations for possible disease and pest infection, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
South Korea has been providing necessary documents to Vietnam and carried out negotiations to promptly resume the exports, the ministry said.
Annual shipments of persimmons to Vietnam were estimated at around 250 tons before 2015.
The country's combined exports of persimmons reached 6,444 tons in the first 11 months of last year, with Malaysia being the biggest destination.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
3
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
5
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
2
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
-
5
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz