(CES 2020) SKT signs partnership with Byton on car infotainment system
By Joo Kyung-don
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's No. 1 telecom company SK Telecom Co. on Tuesday signed a partnership with China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Byton to develop an in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system as South Korea's leading mobile carrier taps deeper into the mobility sector.
Under the deal signed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, SK Telecom and Byton will collaborate on automotive solutions for EVs that will be sold in South Korea.
Byton, founded in 2017, signed a contract manufacturing deal with local auto parts maker MS Autotech last year to sell its EVs in South Korea.
SK Telecom said the deal focuses on the IVI system, which the company is currently showcasing at CES, the world's largest tech expo. The company plans to apply 5G technologies in the near future so that passengers can better enjoy various content inside their cars.
SK Telecom said it will also cooperate with Byton to promote its EV sales and after-sale services.
The South Korean telecommunications firm has been active to expand its business portfolio to the mobility sector in recent years.
This year at CES, the company is showcasing a prototype of its upgraded single photon LiDAR (light detection and ranging), which was co-developed with global automotive solutions firm Pioneer Smart Sensing Innovations.
The technology, which serves as "eyes" for self-driving cars, can detect low-reflectivity objects from a maximum 500 meters away using radar and 3D modeling technologies. It is scheduled to be commercialized in 2021.
Last year, SK Telecom announced a partnership with automotive tech giant Harman and U.S.-based Sinclair Broadcast Group to develop a broadcasting network-based automotive platform. In November, the company signed a navigation development deal with BMW.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
