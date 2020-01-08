Cheong Wa Dae says it's receiving real-time briefings on Iran situations
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday it's keeping a close watch on the current situations involving Iran, taking relevant reports on a real-time basis.
With regard to what's going on there, the government, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is "in close consultations" with local authorities with a top priority on the security and safety of South Korean nationals, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
She added the presidential office is receiving "real-time reports and closely monitoring the current situations."
Earlier in the day, Iran launched ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing American troops in retaliation against the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander, last week.
On Monday, South Korea's National Security Council held an emergency session to assess the Iran crisis and discuss its potential role in efforts to help stabilize the local security situations.
