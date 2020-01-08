KBO's Dinos ink manager to extension

Lee, who took over the Dinos before the 2019 season, had initially been signed through 2020, with an annual salary of 200 million won (US$170,900). But after Lee guided the Dinos to the postseason in 2019, a year after they finished dead last in the 10-team Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the club rewarded him with another guaranteed year and a 50 million-won raise in his annual salary. Lee, 45, also received a signing bonus of 100 million won.

