N.K. newspaper reports on Iraqi parliament's resolution to oust U.S. troops
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Wednesday reported on a recent resolution approved by the Iraqi parliament to demand the departure of foreign troops in the country amid growing military tensions in the Middle East.
On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the foreign military presence in the country, following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.
"Accordingly, the Iraqi government will begin procedures to accuse the U.S. of infringing upon its sovereignty and safety, and to withdraw foreign troops there," the Rodong Sinmun said.
The newspaper said some 5,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Iraq "under the guise of an anti-terrorism mission."
Earlier in the day, Iran launched ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing American troops in retaliation against the killing of Soleimani last week.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency carried its first report on the killing of Soleimani on Monday, citing Chinese and Russian diplomats as condemning the attack as a violation of the U.N. Charter.
Meari, a North Korean propaganda outlet, has also carried an article over the developments in the Middle East, citing unidentified experts as saying that the region will become the "graveyard" for the United States.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
5
Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning
-
1
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
4
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
2
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
-
5
Defense chief vows full preparedness amid N. Korean warnings of new weapon