LG Electronics Q4 operating profit up 30.3 pct. to 98.6 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday estimated its fourth-quarter operating earnings at 98.6 billion won (US$ 84.2 million), up 30.3 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 1.8 percent to 16.06 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was 61.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
