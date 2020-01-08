Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Electronics 2019 operating earnings down 10 pct. to 2.43 tln won

All Headlines 14:49 January 08, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday estimated its 2019 operating profit at 2.43 trillion won (US$ 2.1 billion), down 10 percent from a year earlier.

Annual revenue increased 1.6 percent to 62.3 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
