KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 64,800 DN 1,500
DaelimInd 82,600 DN 2,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13700 DN250
KiaMtr 41,300 DN 750
LGInt 13,600 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 DN 3,500
Yuhan 226,000 DN 4,500
SLCORP 16,450 DN 850
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,700 DN 3,200
ShinhanGroup 42,000 DN 750
HITEJINRO 27,700 DN 750
GKL 19,700 DN 300
DAEKYO 5,950 DN 90
DB HiTek 28,950 UP 950
IlyangPharm 20,650 DN 1,350
CJ 90,900 DN 200
JWPHARMA 27,950 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 16,750 DN 600
KISWire 19,700 DN 600
LotteFood 395,000 DN 11,500
NEXENTIRE 8,560 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 89,600 DN 2,300
KCC 233,500 0
SGBC 34,900 DN 1,100
LOTTE 35,450 DN 1,300
AK Holdings 33,750 DN 1,550
UNID 45,250 DN 1,250
Doosan Bobcat 32,900 DN 850
SsangyongMtr 1,890 DN 115
BoryungPharm 15,150 DN 650
L&L 13,550 DN 300
NamyangDairy 419,500 DN 17,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,600 DN 2,450
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,200 DN 1,300
Shinsegae 306,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 224,000 DN 6,000
Hyosung 74,000 DN 2,400
Donga Socio Holdings 98,700 DN 1,800
SK hynix 97,400 UP 3,400
Youngpoong 644,000 DN 14,000
