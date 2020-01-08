KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 37,650 DN 2,050
SamsungF&MIns 232,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,550 DN 950
Kogas 35,100 DN 1,500
Hanwha 22,500 DN 1,150
TONGYANG 1,270 DN 85
Daesang 21,400 DN 650
SKNetworks 5,430 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 5,430 DN 260
SBC 13,800 DN 650
Hyundai M&F INS 25,050 DN 550
AmoreG 84,200 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 112,000 DN 3,500
HankookShellOil 316,000 DN 4,500
BukwangPharm 13,200 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,750 DN 950
TaekwangInd 1,007,000 DN 41,000
SsangyongCement 5,130 DN 230
KAL 26,300 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,850 DN 360
LG Corp. 71,300 DN 1,200
Binggrae 54,700 DN 2,500
GCH Corp 20,550 DN 1,100
LotteChilsung 132,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,950 DN 250
POSCO 228,000 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 81,700 DN 3,100
SAMSUNG SDS 188,500 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,450 DN 1,250
KUMHOTIRE 4,050 0
DB INSURANCE 48,550 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 56,800 UP 1,000
NHIS 11,800 DN 400
SK Discovery 26,350 DN 400
LS 43,900 DN 1,150
GC Corp 122,500 DN 5,000
GS E&C 27,650 DN 1,600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,000 DN 2,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,000 DN 2,500
KPIC 103,000 DN 4,500
