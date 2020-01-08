KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,270 DN 150
SKC 51,300 DN 900
GS Retail 39,150 DN 500
Ottogi 525,000 DN 15,000
DaeduckElec 9,890 DN 360
MERITZ SECU 3,450 DN 135
HtlShilla 97,300 DN 2,100
Hanmi Science 35,600 DN 1,700
SamsungElecMech 125,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 75,100 UP 1,300
KSOE 124,000 DN 3,500
Hanwha Chem 18,450 DN 800
OCI 58,600 DN 3,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,100 DN 800
KorZinc 435,000 UP 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,930 DN 240
SYC 48,350 DN 1,050
HyundaiMipoDock 41,850 DN 2,250
IS DONGSEO 30,100 DN 1,150
S-Oil 88,100 DN 3,800
LG Innotek 137,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,750 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 73,700 DN 3,800
Mobis 245,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,100 DN 550
HDC HOLDINGS 10,050 DN 400
S-1 90,800 DN 700
Hanchem 104,500 DN 3,000
DWS 27,100 DN 1,100
KEPCO 26,450 DN 950
SamsungSecu 37,150 DN 650
SKTelecom 232,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 40,800 DN 1,850
HyundaiElev 62,000 DN 3,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,700 0
Hanon Systems 10,700 DN 50
SK 244,500 DN 12,500
Handsome 30,550 DN 1,300
WJ COWAY 91,500 DN 300
(MORE)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
5
Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning
-
1
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
4
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
2
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
-
5
Defense chief vows full preparedness amid N. Korean warnings of new weapon