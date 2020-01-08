KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,000 DN 4,000
IBK 11,150 DN 250
KorElecTerm 40,900 DN 1,750
NamhaeChem 7,690 DN 360
DONGSUH 16,050 DN 300
BGF 5,290 DN 210
SamsungEng 18,850 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 105,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 4,250 DN 160
SAMSUNG CARD 38,000 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 21,450 DN 600
KT 26,150 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL243500 DN3000
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 DN 1,200
KT&G 91,800 DN 1,200
DHICO 5,310 DN 220
LG Display 15,650 DN 700
Kangwonland 28,500 DN 650
NAVER 183,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 159,500 DN 500
NCsoft 604,000 UP 10,000
DSME 26,000 DN 800
DSINFRA 5,040 DN 230
DWEC 4,205 DN 220
Donga ST 108,000 DN 3,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,050 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 229,500 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 219,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 37,400 DN 700
LGH&H 1,345,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 302,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 18,600 DN 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,700 DN 2,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,300 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 67,500 DN 2,800
Celltrion 173,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 19,300 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 129,500 DN 4,500
