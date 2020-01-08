KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,300 DN 1,600
KIH 69,100 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 28,600 DN 1,500
GS 48,800 DN 1,700
CJ CGV 32,050 DN 1,450
HYUNDAILIVART 12,750 DN 800
LIG Nex1 32,400 DN 450
FILA KOREA 51,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 133,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,950 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,145 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 214,000 DN 8,500
LF 16,800 DN 600
FOOSUNG 7,690 DN 390
JW HOLDINGS 5,830 DN 360
SK Innovation 137,000 DN 7,500
POONGSAN 22,650 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 46,150 DN 850
Hansae 16,400 DN 900
LG HAUSYS 53,900 DN 2,000
Youngone Corp 32,450 DN 300
KOLON IND 44,950 DN 3,000
HanmiPharm 286,000 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 7,330 DN 100
emart 118,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 00 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 46,600 DN 1,500
CUCKOO 103,500 UP 500
COSMAX 80,200 DN 2,300
MANDO 32,350 DN 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 408,500 DN 10,500
INNOCEAN 66,900 DN 1,800
Netmarble 87,300 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S321500 DN4000
ORION 106,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 169,500 0
SKCHEM 63,100 DN 2,700
HDC-OP 22,950 DN 1,450
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,550 DN 1,650
WooriFinancialGroup 10,650 DN 450
