Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Some 180,000 fans visited a BTS pop-up store during its 80-day run in Seoul, the management agency of the K-pop boy band said Wednesday.
The pop-up store, "House of BTS," operated from Oct. 18 till Sunday in the bustling commercial and entertainment district of Gangnam in southern Seoul to entertain fans with BTS merchandise and exhibitions.
About 2,200 fans were admitted to the four-story shopping and entertainment complex each day during the 80-day run and the pop-up store was abuzz with excited fans from in and outside of South Korea every day during the operation.
Versions of "House of BTS" operated in the Japanese cities of Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka from Nov. 23-Dec. 29, as well as in Mexico City from Dec. 13-Jan. 26.
"As (House of BTS) received wild responses from fans across the world, (Big Hit Entertainment) expects that it might be able to open more pop-up stores in other parts of the world in the future," the management agency of BTS said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
5
Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning
-
1
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
4
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
2
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
-
5
Defense chief vows full preparedness amid N. Korean warnings of new weapon