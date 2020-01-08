(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
By Joo Kyung-don
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., sold at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones last year, the company's mobile business chief said Tuesday, denying earlier media reports that it sold one million foldable handsets.
"I think we've sold 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones," Koh Dong-jin, President and CEO of Samsung's IT & Mobile Communication division, told reporters at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas.
Koh's comment confirms Samsung's earlier answer refuting media reports that the company sold 1 million Galaxy Folds in 2019.
In December, Sohn Young-kwon, a Samsung executive who leads Samsung Strategy and Innovation Center, said at a conference that the company sold 1 million Galaxy Folds, but the company later denied the sales figure, saying Sohn may confused the number with the company's initial sales target for 2019.
The Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen that users can fold horizontally like a book, officially went on sale in September with a price tag of around US$2,000.
Many analysts predicted that Samsung would sell about 400,000 to 500,000 units of the foldable phone this year.
Meanwhile, Koh said he will introduce Samsung's new "clamshell" foldable smartphone during CES 2020, which runs through Friday.
On the opening day of the world's largest tech expo, Koh was spotted explaining Samsung products to chiefs of South Korean mobile carriers -- SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho and LG Uplus CEO Ha Hyun-hwoi.
Samsung's new foldable smartphone is scheduled to be unveiled next month. The new smartphone is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display and becomes nearly square when folded.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
5
Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning
-
1
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
4
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
2
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) Pompeo: U.S. hopeful about having conversation on achieving N. Korea's denuclearization
-
5
Defense chief vows full preparedness amid N. Korean warnings of new weapon