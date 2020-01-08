S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 8, 2020
All Headlines 16:33 January 08, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.319 1.312 +0.7
3-year TB 1.363 1.331 +3.2
10-year TB 1.630 1.613 +1.7
2-year MSB 1.362 1.344 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.939 1.911 +2.8
91-day CD 1.460 1.460 0.0
(END)
