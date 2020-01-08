Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes 2nd most-viewed foreign film in S. Korea

All Headlines 17:11 January 08, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Walt Disney's film "Frozen 2" became the second most-watched foreign film in South Korean history on Wednesday, tallying over 13.62 million admissions.

The animated flick set the record earlier in the day based on a real-time box-office tally from the Korean Film Council, beating the previous No. 2 "Avatar," which sold 13.48 million tickets from 2009 to 2010.

Released on Nov. 21 in South Korea, the film has been trailing the all-time most-watched foreign film in the country, Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame." It has risen to the sixth spot on the most-viewed list for all films.

It has generated box-office revenue of US$451.41 million in North America and US$1.32 billion worldwide.

"Frozen 2" is about a journey beyond the kingdom of Arendelle three years after the events of the first film. As a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa, she, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf travel to discover the origin of Elsa's magical power and save the endangered kingdom.

This image, provided by Walt Disney Company Korea, the local film distributing unit of the U.S. giant, shows a poster for the animated film "Frozen 2." (Yonhap)

