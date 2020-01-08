KBO's saves leader sets record for largest annual salary increase
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The reigning saves leader in South Korean baseball set the record for the biggest rate of annual increase in salary on Wednesday.
The SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said they've inked closer Ha Jae-hoon to a new one-year deal worth 150 million won (US$128,370).
Ha made the league minimum 27 million won in 2019 and received a record 455.6 percent raise after leading the KBO with 36 saves.
Current Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin held the previous record. While pitching for the Hanwha Eagles, Ryu saw his salary jump by 400 percent from 20 million won as a rookie in 2006 to 100 million won in his sophomore season.
Ha's 150 million won is also the largest salary for a second-year player, surpassing 120 million won earned by KT Wiz outfielder Kang Baek-ho in 2019.
Ha, 29, took a detour through the U.S. minor leagues and Japanese league to reach the KBO last season. The former outfielder had dabbled at pitching while in the minors for the Chicago Cubs. He returned to the outfield with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in 2016 and converted to the mound for good with the Wyverns.
"I'd like to thank the team for handing me such a huge deal," Ha said in a statement released by the team. "I'll try my best to live up to expectations from the team and our fans."
KBO players are under team control for their first eight or nine years, depending on whether they've been drafted out of high school or college. They must sign one-year deals until they reach free agency.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
5
Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning
-
1
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
4
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
2
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) Pompeo: U.S. hopeful about having conversation on achieving N. Korea's denuclearization
-
5
Defense chief vows full preparedness amid N. Korean warnings of new weapon