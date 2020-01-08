S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday reported a suspected case of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness that has been spreading in China, the public health and safety agency said.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), a 36-year-old Chinese woman who had visited the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province showed symptoms of the illness.
The patient has been isolated and is undergoing treatment after going into a local hospital on Tuesday.
China has been grappling with people who have shown pneumonia-like symptoms such as fever, throat swelling and coughing in recent weeks.
"The person is not suffering from any serious ill health," the KCDC said.
It said measures have been taken to tighten monitoring of people entering the country.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
5
Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025
-
1
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
3
S. Korea moves Patriot missile unit to central Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) Pompeo: U.S. hopeful about having conversation on achieving N. Korea's denuclearization
-
5
Defense chief vows full preparedness amid N. Korean warnings of new weapon