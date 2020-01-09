Korean-language dailies

-- Iran 'slaps U.S. in the face,' but Trump says U.S. doesn't want to use missiles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecution reshuffle replaces all senior prosecutors who targeted presidential office (Kookmin Daily)

-- Iran's retaliatory missile attack, U.S. says will impose more sanctions on Iran (Donga llbo)

-- Top prosecutor's team completely replaced (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Reshuffle replaces all aides of top prosecutor looking into presidential office (Segye Times)

-- Massacre of top prosecutor's team that has been looking into Moon administration (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Massacre of prosecution, reshuffle mutilates hands and feet of top prosecutor (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top prosecutor's close aides who had been investigating current administration all replaced (Hankyoreh)

-- Iran's revenge on U.S., Middle East wrapped in flames (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Iran attacks U.S. bases, tensions heighten in Middle East (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Despite Iran's missile attack, Trump says won't react militarily (Korea Economic Daily)

