(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 9)

As many as some 70 former and current Cheong Wa Dae officials are expected to run in the general election for the 300-member National Assembly. Some officials, even in the ruling party, are said to complain that this is too many. It is questionable if they, distracted by the elections, did or are doing their best to perform their jobs at Cheong Wa Dae. State affairs can be chaotic. This is a worrying situation.

