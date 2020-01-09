Today in Korean history
Jan. 10
1994 -- A South Korean expedition led by explorer Goh In-gyong reaches the South Pole on foot.
2003 -- North Korea withdraws from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty after the United States accuses it of running a clandestine atomic weapons program in violation of a 1994 treaty.
2006 -- Seoul National University concludes that Hwang Woo-suk used forged data in his 2004 paper in which he claimed to have cloned a human embryo and extracted stem cells from it.
2016 -- North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un defends its nuclear test, and the U.S. deploys B-52 strategic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.
