Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 January 09, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-5 Sunny 0

Incheon 02/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 03/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 06/-3 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 03/-5 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 08/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 07/-1 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 07/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 07/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 10/02 Sunny 0

