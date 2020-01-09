Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 January 09, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-5 Sunny 0
Incheon 02/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 03/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 04/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 06/-3 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 03/-5 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 08/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 07/-1 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 07/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 07/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 10/02 Sunny 0
(END)
