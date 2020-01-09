Gov't to lift regulation on protected military areas near border
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday agreed to lift a regulation designating massive patches of land near the border for protection.
The agreement covers areas spanning 77 million square meters, roughly 27 times larger than the financial district of Yeouido, which were categorized as protected areas for their close distance to military facilities.
"Of the areas where the regulation will be lifted, 79 percent are located in Gangwon Province, while 19 percent are in Gyeonggi Province," DP Rep. Cho Jung-sik said.
"The areas near the border where military facilities are concentrated will be prioritized, while (the agreement) also includes areas in Incheon, Chungju in North Chungcheong Province and Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province," Cho said.
The government plans to consult with the military and provincial governments on carrying out the agreement.
