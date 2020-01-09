Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Jan. 9

All Headlines 10:19 January 09, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- National Assembly to convene full floor session

-- Emergency meeting of parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification

-- FM to speak to press corps

Economy & Finance

-- Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors' U.S. sales data in 2019

-- Financial market trend amid lingering Mideast tension
(END)

