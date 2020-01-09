BOK Gov. Lee to attend BIS meeting
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's central bank will head to Switzerland this week to attend a Bank for International Settlement (BIS) meeting, the Bank of Korea said Thursday.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will head to Basel on Friday for the meeting of governors from 60 BIS member central banks.
The bimonthly meeting will be held Sunday and Monday.
"During the meeting, Gov. Lee will discuss current conditions facing the global economy and financial market," the bank said.
"Also as a member of the BIS Board of Directors, he will attend a board meeting and a meeting of the Economic Consultative Committee," it added.
Lee will return home Wednesday.
