BTS scores 3 awards at Gaon Chart Music Awards
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS has scored three major prizes at the 2020 Gaon Chart Music Awards, adding to its winning streak at local and overseas music awards.
The septet picked up the "Artist of the Year" award in the physical album category for the second quarter of 2019 as well as the "Social Hot Star of the Year" and "Retail Album of the Year" awards at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards held at Seoul Sports Complex Wednesday evening.
The annual music awards are hosted by the Korea Music Content Association.
BTS was not present at the award ceremony, but in a video message delivered during the event, BTS said, "We want to express our thanks to all the people who love our music."
Boy band Seventeen brought home the "Artist of the Year" awards in the physical album category in the first and third quarters of 2019, while the fourth quarter's award went to another boy band, EXO.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
-
3
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
3
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
4
(6th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
1
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
-
2
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
-
4
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. official newspaper urges 'self-reliance' on leader's birthday