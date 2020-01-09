NSC to hold this week's second meeting on Iran issue
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials were poised to open another National Security Council (NSC) session Thursday to focus on Middle East security conditions.
It will be the second session of the NSC standing committee this week following the previous one on Monday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo will be present at Thursday's meeting, although they are not formal members of the panel, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
Hong and Sung plan to join it due to the need for discussions on the possible impact to the economy from military tensions between Iran and the United States, including oil prices, she added.
With Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, travelling to Washington, D.C., for consultations with his American and Japanese counterparts, Noh Young-min, presidential chief of staff, is to preside over the meeting.
On Monday, the NSC reviewed ways for South Korea to contribute to the international community's efforts to help stabilize regional security conditions.
