KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KISWire 19,650 DN 50
KCC 233,500 0
Daesang 21,900 UP 500
SKNetworks 5,550 UP 120
LotteFood 399,000 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 UP 90
SKC 51,800 UP 500
AK Holdings 35,050 UP 1,300
LOTTE 35,800 UP 350
DB INSURANCE 47,900 DN 650
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,000 UP 50
NHIS 11,900 UP 100
KPIC 107,000 UP 4,000
SamsungElec 58,600 UP 1,800
SK Discovery 26,600 UP 250
LS 43,700 DN 200
GC Corp 124,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 28,100 UP 450
SLCORP 16,850 UP 400
Yuhan 230,500 UP 4,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,300 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 232,500 UP 3,500
POSCO 234,000 UP 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 82,000 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 192,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,100 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,065 UP 15
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,400 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 42,200 UP 200
HITEJINRO 27,850 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 0
DOOSAN 65,600 UP 800
DaelimInd 83,600 UP 1,000
AmoreG 84,200 0
HyundaiMtr 111,500 DN 500
HankookShellOil 317,000 UP 1,000
CJ 90,400 DN 500
ORION Holdings 16,850 UP 100
DB HiTek 29,050 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13650 DN50
