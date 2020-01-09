KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 40,750 DN 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,250 UP 50
Shinsegae 314,500 UP 8,000
Nongshim 223,000 DN 1,000
Binggrae 56,500 UP 1,800
Hyosung 74,300 UP 300
GCH Corp 20,750 UP 200
LotteChilsung 132,500 0
BukwangPharm 13,800 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,850 UP 2,100
TaekwangInd 1,013,000 UP 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,060 DN 70
LOTTE Fine Chem 40,700 UP 1,100
KAL 27,450 UP 1,150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,040 UP 190
LG Corp. 71,200 DN 100
SsangyongMtr 1,935 UP 45
BoryungPharm 15,300 UP 150
L&L 14,000 UP 450
NamyangDairy 420,000 UP 500
Donga Socio Holdings 99,400 UP 700
SK hynix 99,000 UP 1,600
HyundaiEng&Const 38,650 UP 1,000
Hanwha 22,550 UP 50
HYUNDAILIVART 13,150 UP 400
Youngpoong 659,000 UP 15,000
SamsungF&MIns 230,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,800 UP 250
Kogas 35,350 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 231,000 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,150 UP 100
Kangwonland 29,000 UP 500
CUCKOO 106,000 UP 2,500
KorElecTerm 41,000 UP 100
SGBC 35,700 UP 800
NEXENTIRE 8,720 UP 160
CHONGKUNDANG 90,100 UP 500
JW HOLDINGS 5,950 UP 120
JWPHARMA 28,400 UP 450
LGInt 13,750 UP 150
(MORE)
