KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DongkukStlMill 5,490 UP 60
SBC 13,850 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,100 DN 950
TONGYANG 1,280 UP 10
GS Retail 38,650 DN 500
Ottogi 525,000 0
IlyangPharm 21,350 UP 700
DaeduckElec 10,050 UP 160
MERITZ SECU 3,595 UP 145
HtlShilla 99,400 UP 2,100
Hanmi Science 36,350 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 132,000 UP 7,000
Hanssem 75,100 0
KSOE 129,500 UP 5,500
Hanwha Chem 19,800 UP 1,350
OCI 59,500 UP 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,000 DN 100
KorZinc 427,500 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,130 UP 200
SYC 48,400 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 44,000 UP 2,150
IS DONGSEO 30,300 UP 200
S-Oil 87,400 DN 700
LG Innotek 145,500 UP 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 47,750 UP 3,000
KumhoPetrochem 74,100 UP 400
Mobis 245,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,300 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 10,300 UP 250
S-1 92,900 UP 2,100
Hanchem 106,000 UP 1,500
DWS 27,700 UP 600
UNID 46,000 UP 750
KEPCO 26,900 UP 450
SamsungSecu 37,600 UP 450
SKTelecom 232,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 40,700 DN 100
HyundaiElev 66,400 UP 4,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,450 UP 750
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
(LEAD) New justice minister says prosecution reform 'demand of times'
Some 180,000 fans visit BTS pop-up store in Seoul
(LEAD) After 28 years, rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery still going strong
(LEAD) Korea's exports tipped to turn around in Feb.: analysts
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
(LEAD) S. Korea reports suspected case of mysterious pneumonia
(CES 2020) Samsung sells at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019: exec
U.S. ambassador expresses hope S. Korea will send forces to Strait of Hormuz
(LEAD) Trump announces more sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. bases